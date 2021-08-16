Watch
Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing 38-year-old man

KCPD is asking for the public's help in finding Keivin Quinn who's been missing since Sunday.
Keivin Quinn
Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:42:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen on Sunday.

Keivin Quinn, 38, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of East 109th Street and Fremont Avenue.

Quinn walks with a limp and uses a cane for support. He has medical needs that require daily treatment and has a cognitive disability.

He's about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Quinn or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

