Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing 38-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen on Sunday.

Keivin Quinn, 38, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of East 109th Street and Fremont Avenue.

Quinn walks with a limp and uses a cane for support. He has medical needs that require daily treatment and has a cognitive disability.

He's about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Quinn or his whereabouts is asked to call 911.