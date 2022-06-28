Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing teen

Isaiah Green
Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in finding Isaiah Green.
Isaiah Green
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jun 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a teen last seen on Monday afternoon.

Isaiah Green, 14, was last seen near west 44th Terrace and Roanoke Parkway at around 4 p.m.

Green is believed to be on foot with a gray Jordan backpack.

His family is concerned because of his mental state.

Green has is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and had brown hair that's bleached on top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

