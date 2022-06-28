Kansas City police ask for help in finding missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a teen last seen on Monday afternoon.

Isaiah Green, 14, was last seen near west 44th Terrace and Roanoke Parkway at around 4 p.m.

Green is believed to be on foot with a gray Jordan backpack.

His family is concerned because of his mental state.

Green has is about 5-foot, 8-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and had brown hair that's bleached on top.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

