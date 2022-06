KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen early Tuesday morning.

Carol Seminara, 78, was last seen near N McGee and NE 105th Streets.

Seminara, who has Alzheimer’s, was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, black shoes and a possibly wearing a purple purse.

He family is concerned for her well being.

Anyone who locates Seminara is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220 or call 911.

