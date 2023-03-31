Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police locate boy who was missing Thursday

41 Template
41 Action News
41 Template
41 Template
Posted at 7:59 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 21:11:06-04

Update | KCPD said Jones was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, requested the public's help in locating a boy who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

Jason A. Jones Jr., 10, was last seen at 4:20 p.m. getting on his school bus at Wendell Phillips School.

Jones was wearing a lime green hoodie, a blue long sleeve shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes.

KCPD said Jones' family was concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816)-234-5150.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!