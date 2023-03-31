Kansas City police locate boy who was missing Thursday

Update | KCPD said Jones was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, requested the public's help in locating a boy who went missing on Thursday afternoon.

Jason A. Jones Jr., 10, was last seen at 4:20 p.m. getting on his school bus at Wendell Phillips School.

Jones was wearing a lime green hoodie, a blue long sleeve shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes.

KCPD said Jones' family was concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees Jones is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816)-234-5150.

—

