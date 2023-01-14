Kansas City police locate missing girl

Update | KCPD said the girl was located and is safe.

Original | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help in locating a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.

Aspen Martin, 11, was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Martin, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was wearing a black puffy coat jacket and blue jeans.

Police said Martin's family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911

—