KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Thursday afternoon.

Malcolm S. Sieggen, 77, was last seen getting on a city bus at around 5 p.m.

The bus was headed south from the area of NW 112th Street and Ambassador Drive.

Sieggen was last seen wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees him asked to contact 911.

—