Silver Alert issued for Kansas City man last seen Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man that has been missing since Tuesday.

Norman Perea, 68, was last seen leaving his home in the 3800 block of North Lister Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, Perea is blind and utilizes a walker. Perea's family is concerned for his safety.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol later issued a Silver Alert for Perea at the request of KCPD.

According to MSHP, Perea had previously suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Perea was wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Perea is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at (816)-234-5220.

—

