Kansas City police locate child who went missing Wednesday

Update | Police said King was located and is safe.
Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a child who was last seen at an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon.
Amir L. King, 6, was last seen at Foreign Language Academy located at 3450 Warwick Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.
King was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and hunter green T-shirt, with Black Adidas letters on it.
He was also wearing tennis shoes with red flames on them.
King has a Batman backpack and a matching lunchbox.
His family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone who sees King is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile section (816)-234-5150.
