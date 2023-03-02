Kansas City police locate child who went missing Wednesday

Update | Police said King was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a child who was last seen at an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon.

Amir L. King, 6, was last seen at Foreign Language Academy located at 3450 Warwick Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.

King was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and hunter green T-shirt, with Black Adidas letters on it.

He was also wearing tennis shoes with red flames on them.

King has a Batman backpack and a matching lunchbox.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees King is asked to contact the KCPD Juvenile section (816)-234-5150.

