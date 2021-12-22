Kansas City police ask for help in locating missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since Sunday.

Steven Williams, 41, was last seen in the 9200 block of NE Barry Road at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Williams is about five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweater and torn black jeans.

Police believe he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.