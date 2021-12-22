Watch
Kansas City police ask for help in locating missing man

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Steven Williams.
Steven Williams
Posted at 7:12 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 20:12:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since Sunday.

Steven Williams, 41, was last seen in the 9200 block of NE Barry Road at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Williams is about five-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, gray sweater and torn black jeans.

Police believe he may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone who sees Williams or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

