KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man who's been missing since Wednesday.

Juan Cerritos, 61, was last seen walking in the area near Gladstone Boulevard and N. Belmont Boulevard at around 11:30 a.m.

Cerritos, who is diagnosed with dementia, takes medication for his well-being.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department a state-wide Silver Alert be issued for Cerritos.

Anyone who sees Cerritos is asked to contact 911.

