KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Latasha Alexander, 32, was last seen near Chestnut Avenue and E 70th Street on Sunday about 7:30 p.m.

Police weren't able to say what Alexander was wearing, but she may be driving a beige SUV.

Alexander is in need of medical care when she's located.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911.

—