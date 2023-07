KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen Thursday evening.

Jada Kimbrough was last seen about 5 p.m. walking near Michigan Avenue and east 12th Street.

Police say she was wearing a Black shirt, Black leggings and Black crocs.

Kimbrough is diagnosed with autism, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and is attracted to water.

Anyone who sees is her is asked to contact KCPD's missing person unit at (816)-234-5043.

