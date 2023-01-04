Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for help in locating woman last seen at hospital in December

Debro Saad
Provided
Debro Saad was last seen on Dec. 22 at a Kansas City area hospital.
Debro Saad
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 22:37:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who was last seen at hospital on Dec. 27, 2022.

Debro Saad, 69, was last known to be at Research Medical Center located at 2316 Meyer Boulevard in KCMO.

Saad uses a walker and has several medical conditions that require her to take medication.

Her family is concerned for her safety and well being, according to police.

Anyone with information on Saad's whereabouts is asked to call KCPD at (816)-234-5220.

