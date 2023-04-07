Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police ask for help in locating woman missing since Tuesday

Heather Harms
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Heather Harms.
Heather Harms
Posted at 5:20 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 18:37:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who's been missing since Tuesday.

Heather Harms, 28, was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of North Dalton Avenue in the Northland.

Harms was wearing a gray jacket, black leggings and a handbag and was traveling on foot.

Her family is concerned for her safety due to medical reasons, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5220.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!