KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help locating 11-year-old Arri Anthony.

Anthony was last seen Saturday at 3 p.m. in the area of 109th and north Wallace.

He was wearing a red hat, blue Nike Hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or KCPD's Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.