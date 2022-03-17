Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday morning.

Mary E. McAlaster, 76, was last seen leaving 9320 Old Santa Fe Road at around 6:00 a.m.

McAlaster is about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 117 pounds.

She was wearing a gray hat, brown jacket, blue jeans, orange, white and gray shoes.

McAlaster is diagnosed with dementia.

According to KCPD, a family member received a text message from her on March 15, but there hasn't been any contact since.

Emergency cell phone pings earlier were plotted to the 2100 block West 39th Street in Kansas City, Kansas,

However, most recent pings were plotted in the area of east 12th Street in KCMO.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911 immediately.