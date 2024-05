KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help to locate a man who's been missing since May 8.

David Yak, 21, was last seen on that date in the area near N Sycamore and NE 108th Terrace in KCMO at about 7:30 p.m.

Yak is believed to be without his medications and family is concerned for his well being, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees him to not approach Yak, and instead contact police at 911.

