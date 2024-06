KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help to located a 12-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday evening.

Kamie Lewis was last seen about 6:40 p.m. in the 700 block of West 101st Terrace.

Lewis was wearing a black "Chucky" shirt and black shorts.

She went walking in an unknown direction and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who locates her is asked to call 911.

