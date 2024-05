KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen girl.

Ayzarah Williams, 13, was last seen near Smart and Askew Avenues about 7:30 a.m. believed to be heading to school.

Williams was wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who locates is asked to call 911.

—