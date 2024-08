KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen last seen Friday morning.

Nicholas Leonardo, 14, was last seen in the area near E. 40th Street and Myrtle Avenue about 11 a.m.

He was wearing khaki pants and no shirt.

Police say it's believed he's injured and in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

