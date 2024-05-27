Kansas City police ask for help to locate missing 17-year-old teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who's been missing since May 22.

Jaden Fernandez, 17, was last seen that day about 7:30 a.m. in the 10900 block of N Manchester Avenue.

Fernandez is five feet, 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons unit at (816)-234-5043 or call 911.

