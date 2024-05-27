Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police ask for help to locate missing 17-year-old teen

Jaden Fernandez
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Jaden Fernandez missing
Jaden Fernandez
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 13:48:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a teen who's been missing since May 22.

Jaden Fernandez, 17, was last seen that day about 7:30 a.m. in the 10900 block of N Manchester Avenue.

Fernandez is five feet, 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts. His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons unit at (816)-234-5043 or call 911.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone