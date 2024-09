KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who went missing Monday morning.

Aaliyah Roland, 18, was last seen near Prospect Avenue and East 75th Street at about 10 a.m.

Roland, who is diagnosed with autism, was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt that said, "Victory Outreach."

Her family is concerned for her well-being, police said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

