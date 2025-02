KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Dominick Valencia was last seen leaving the 6900 block of Spruce Avenue on Saturday about 5:00 a.m.

Police said he was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado with an unknown Kansas license plate.

Family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911.

