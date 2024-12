KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man last seen Nov. 24.

Paul Haar, 74, was last contacted in the area of Grandview and Bannister Roads on that day about 6 p.m.

Police said Haar might be on foot or driving a 2024 Ford Edge.

Family is concerened for his well being.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

