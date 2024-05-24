Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for help to locate missing woman

Posted at 2:23 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 15:23:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a woman who went missing Friday morning.

Lujan Autumn, 32, was last seen about 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Locust Street.

Police said those close to Autumn are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She was last seen wearing a gray Adidas t-shirt, black sweat pants with a stripe, a black hat and flip-flops.

Anyone who sees here is asked to call the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Missing Persons unit at (816)-234-5043 or call 911.


