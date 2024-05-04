Kansas City police locate woman who'd been missing Friday

Update | Police said Turner was located. Wright wasn't immediately in suspect in on Friday.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman last seen being pulled into a car.

Lon’Shanay Turner, 25, was lase seen about 4:30 p.m. near the 11700 block of Fuller Avenue.

Turner was wearing blue scrubs.

Police said she was pulled into a black four-door Chevrolet Malibu by a man named Terron Wright.

The car was bearing Missouri license plate BF9D6J.

Below are pictures of the car. Police believe she is in danger.

Provided Car linked to missing woman

