Kansas City police ask for helping in locating endangered boy taken during visitation

Posted at 5:16 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 18:16:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a an endangeed 2-year-old boy who was taken by a woman during a visitation on Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Andrew Mims was taken from a home in the 8300 block of Campbell Street at 1 p.m.

Police say a woman named Michele Mims had a visitation with the boy at her residence.

During the visit, a parent aide went to the restroom. Michele Mims then took the boy and left the home in an unknown direction, according to MSHP.

Andrew Mims was last seen wearing a white shirt with a brown/red heart, gray shorts and gray shoes.

MSHP could not provide a description of what Michele Mims was wearing, but say she was driving a Silver 2021 Toyota Corrolla with Missouri license plates.

Below is a picture of Michele Mims.

Anyone who sees the child or Michele Mims are asked to call 911 or KCPD at (816)-234-5150.


