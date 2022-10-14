Kansas City police ask for public's help in locating missing man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo, 66, was least seen at around 1:30 p.m. at 9841 Overhill Road.

Rodriguez was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, a Black jacket and red tennis shoes. He's bald.

He's diagnosed with dementia and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5220.

At KCPD's request, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Rodriguez.

