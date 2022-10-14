Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City police ask for public's help in locating missing man with dementia

Silver Alert issued for Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo
Jesus Rodriguez
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Jesus Rodriguez
Jesus Rodriguez
Posted at 9:48 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 23:06:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Jesus Rodriguez-Fiallo, 66, was least seen at around 1:30 p.m. at 9841 Overhill Road.

Rodriguez was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, a Black jacket and red tennis shoes. He's bald.

He's diagnosed with dementia and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Rodriguez is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5220.

At KCPD's request, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Rodriguez.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock