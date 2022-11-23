Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City Mo., man with dementia

Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 00:02:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for a missing man.

John Schwarz, 78, had an appointment at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a local hospital, but did not make the appointment.

Police said GPS coordinates placed him driving near Arrowhead Stadium about 7 p.m. and picked him up again on Interstate 670 near Bartle Hall.

He may be driving a 2012 silver Lexus with Missouri license plate ARMYW4.

Schwarz suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Schwarz should call 911.


