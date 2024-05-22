Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for public's help to locate missing 13-year-old

Posted at 8:28 PM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 21:28:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl.

Vaneya Clemons was last seen in the 3300 block of Monroe Avenue about 8 a.m. on Monday, police said.

Clemons was wearing a gray hoodie, blue and pink pajamas, white crocs and was carrying a light pink suitcase and a black and red backpack.

She has long brown curly braids.

Police say her family concerned for her safety and well being.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5043 or call 911.

