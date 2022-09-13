Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for public's helping in finding missing woman

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 20:38:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help to a find woman who went missing early Sunday morning.

Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving Saint Luke's Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road.

Shur was last seen wearing a maroon sweat shirt with dark sweat pants and no shoes.

She has on a reddish brown wig that covers her short, brown buzzcut hair.

Shur also has a scar above her left eyebrow, a back tattoo of a horse/unicorn and two front missing teeth.

Her family is concerned for her well being because she is known to have a mental disability.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

