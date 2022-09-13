Kansas City police ask for public's helping in finding missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help to a find woman who went missing early Sunday morning.

Misty Shur, 42, was last seen leaving Saint Luke's Hospital at 4320 Wornall Road.

Shur was last seen wearing a maroon sweat shirt with dark sweat pants and no shoes.

She has on a reddish brown wig that covers her short, brown buzzcut hair.

Shur also has a scar above her left eyebrow, a back tattoo of a horse/unicorn and two front missing teeth.

Her family is concerned for her well being because she is known to have a mental disability.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

