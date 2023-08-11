Watch Now
Kansas City police ask for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia

Posted at 7:23 PM, Aug 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Virgil Chapman, 73, was last seen about noon leaving a relative's house near Little Blue and Lee's Summit roads, according to KCMO police.

Chapman is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.

He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Chapman was driving an orange 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with an Arkansas license plate of 160 TPY.

Anyone with information about Virgil Chapman should call 911.

