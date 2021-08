KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man last seen at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Jerome White, 33, was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a "$" sign on it and blue jeans.

White suffers from cerebral palsy and is easily confused according to KCPD. He also requires medication.

Anyone who sees White is asked to call 911.