KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help in locating a woman who was last seen in September 2022.

Annie Marie Van Alst, 91, was last seen near east 77th Terrace and Campbell Street.

She is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Van Alst's family is concerned for her health and well-being because she suffers from dementia.

If located, people are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

—