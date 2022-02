KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Yaebizmar Grajales was last seen Sunday near east 10th Street and Paseo Boulevard.

She was wearing red pajama pants and white Nike shoes.

She is 5-foot-8-inches, 195 lbs and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.