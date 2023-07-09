Kansas City Police: Impairment possible as possible speeding driver crashes into Z-Trip car, killing passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a crash Saturday night involving a allegedly speeding driver that struck a Z-Trip ride.

Around 6:30 p.m., first responders were called to the crash near the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Kensington Avenue.

According to the initial investigation provided by police, the driver of a Hyundai Accent was going west on E. 23rd Street when it crashed into a Dodge Caravan that was going east on E. 23rd Street and attempting to turn north on Kensington.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai was traveling “at a very high rate of speed” at the time of the crash.

The impact of the crash into the side of the Dodge sent the minivan into a spin, eventually striking a rock wall.

Police say the passenger of the minivan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say they are investigating possible impairment for the Hyundai driver.

—