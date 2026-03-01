Kansas City police searching for suspected shooter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police ended a standoff at a home where they believed a suspect to be after learning the house was unoccupied.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers say they were called to the 1300 block of E. 76th Street around 10 p.m. on the reported sound of shots fired.

Police say they found two men with gunshot wounds in a car at the intersection of 76th and Lydia. One of those men was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other man sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

During their initial investigation, Sergeant Phil DiMartino said officers found a possible subject of interest in a nearby home. Officers surrounded the house and initiated a police standoff, known as an Operation 100, DiMartino wrote in a press release.

After 6:30 a.m., police confirmed the standoff operation was concluded and the house was unoccupied.

Police say they are still on scene searching for any physical evidence.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. KCPD says no one is in custody at this time.

