KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead man Wednesday night in a KCMO home.

The man, whose name has not been released, was found at about 8:30 in a house in the 5000 block of Euclid Avenue.

There was no immediate information on what police found inside or outside the house to make them label the death as suspicious.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were on the scene late Wednesday gathering evidence.