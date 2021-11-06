Kansas City police investigating homicide in the 3700 block of E 47th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3700 block of East 47th Terrace.

Just after 9:30 officers were dispatched on a check the welfare call.

Upon arrival they met with a person who said they came to check on the adult male because he had not been to work.

Officers entered the apartment and found the victim unresponsive.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

The specific injuries are unknown at this time.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are canvassing for witnesses and processing the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043.

