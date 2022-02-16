Kansas City Police say a child under 10 was killed in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a child under 10 was killed in an overnight homicide.

Police say just before midnight officers were called to the 7300 block of Indiana on a reported disturbance.

When they got there, officers forced their way into the home based on exigent circumstances.

Once inside, detectives found a child under the age of 10 dead.

An adult woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.