Kansas City Police say a child under 10 was killed in overnight homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a child under 10 was killed in an overnight homicide.
Police say just before midnight officers were called to the 7300 block of Indiana on a reported disturbance.
When they got there, officers forced their way into the home based on exigent circumstances.
Once inside, detectives found a child under the age of 10 dead.
An adult woman was taken into custody at the scene.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.