Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide near Westport Entertainment District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died after a shooting near the Westport Entertainment District early Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police say officers were near Westport Rd. and Mill St. around 2:50 a.m. when they heard the sound of gunfire to the north of the intersection.

Officers immediately began to investigate, and found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in the restaurant parking lot at the North-West corner of Westport and Mill, KCPD Captain Jake Becchina said in a press release.

Officers rendered aid and called for emergency medical services, who took the victim to a hospital, where, police say, he was later pronounced dead.

KCPD says homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are canvassing the scene for witnesses and searching for evidence. Police believe the victim was in the parking lot when he had an interaction with one or more people that led to gunfire.

