KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting death in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting at around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, they located a dead woman.

According to KCPD public information officer Jake Becchina, the shooting is being investigated as accidental.

No other information was immediately available.