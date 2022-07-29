Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City Police involved in standoff

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:56 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 03:56:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a standoff in the 1700 block of East 28th Street.

They were called to the area just before midnight on a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

Police say an adult woman had called to say the suspect, an adult man, was armed with a firearm and threatening her and the kids inside.

The first responding officers were able to evacuate the woman and three juveniles from the home.

The suspect refused to come out and an Operation 100 was called to bring additional tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

Negotiators are attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock