Kansas City Police involved in standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a standoff in the 1700 block of East 28th Street.

They were called to the area just before midnight on a reported disturbance involving a weapon.

Police say an adult woman had called to say the suspect, an adult man, was armed with a firearm and threatening her and the kids inside.

The first responding officers were able to evacuate the woman and three juveniles from the home.

The suspect refused to come out and an Operation 100 was called to bring additional tactical resources and negotiators to the scene.

Negotiators are attempting to make contact with the suspect.