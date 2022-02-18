Watch
Kansas City Police involved in standoff on N. Brooklyn

Police lights
Posted at 2:26 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 03:26:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are on the scene of a standoff in the 11000 block of North Brooklyn.

Officers were called to a home in reference to the investigation of a violation of an order of protection.

Police also determined the suspect had a felony warrant.

Officers say they tried to make contact with the suspect, but he refused to exit.

That prompted an Operation 100 to allow police to bring tactical and negotiator resources to the scene.

Police are currently negotiating with the suspect.

