Kansas City police issue Silver Alert for missing 71-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Police have issued a silver alert for Carolyn Mitchell, 71.

Mitchell was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday walking south from near the intersection of E. 51st Street and Tracy Avenue.

Mitchell’s family says she has been diagnosed with dementia and is concerned for her safety.

At the time of her disappearance, Mitchell was wearing a tan trench coat, red shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Mitchell is described as a Black female, five-foot, three-inches tall, 100 pounds, with long black leads and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mitchell should call 911.

