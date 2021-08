KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert on a man last seen leaving his residence on Sunday morning.

Joseph Neustadt, 66, left his home near 59th and N. Chatham Avenue at 11:30 a.m.

Neustadt is about five-feet, five-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and is diagnosed with dementia.

He drives a white 2017 Buick SUV pictured below:

Provided Joseph Neustadt's car

His car has Missouri handicap license plates GD19S.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.