KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police need help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Mya Butler was last seen in the 100 block of Olive.

Police say she was going southbound, possibly headed to the 700 block of Olive.

She was last seen on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

Mya was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Mya has a burn mark on her abdomen.

If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.