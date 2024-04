KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 13-year-old Jonathan Thessen.

He was last seen about 6:15 p.m. in the 5400 block of NW 91st Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray and green shoes.

Police say he needs medical attention and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you see him, call 911.