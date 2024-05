KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are looking for 14-year-old Khloe Koehne.

She was last seen in the 8900 block of Booth Avenue in Kansas City about 7 p.m. on May 6th.

Police say she has since been seen in the company of several unknown people in the area of 39th and Broadway Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless top, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Khloe's family is concerned for her well-being.

If you see her, call 911.