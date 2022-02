KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking help to find 34-year-old Talitha Beraiah.

KCPD said Beraiah may be having a mental health crisis, according to her family.

Her family believes she is not adequately dressed for exposure to cold conditions.

Beriah is described as 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving the 6300 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.